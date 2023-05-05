Driver Trapped In Serious Crash On Three Notch Road

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On May 5, 2023, at approximately 9:26 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Old Village Road. 

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a collision with one occupant trapped. Firefighters quickly extracted the patient by 9:36 a.m. and turned it over to EMS.

Driver Trapped In Serious Crash On Three Notch Road

EMS evaluated two patients on the scene and both signed care refusals. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *