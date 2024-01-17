LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Kevin Eugene Luther, 43, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 12 years of active incarceration for two counts of manslaughter by motor vehicle for a crash that tragically took the lives of two victims.

On August 31, 2021, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Luther was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Pegg Road at speeds between 89 and 92 miles per hour when he struck the victims’ vehicle head-on. Luther’s blood alcohol content was 0.21 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. Both occupants of the victims’ vehicle succumbed to their injuries on-scene.

At the sentencing hearing, the State asked the Court to impose the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between one and ten years. The Court went above the guidelines and sentenced the Defendant to 20 years in prison with 12 years of active incarceration.

“Drunk driving is a crime that is entirely preventable and has devastating effects on members of our community and their families. Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who make the choice to endanger the lives of others,” said State’s Attorney Sterling, “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims, whose lives were senselessly and tragically taken.”

Sergeant Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash Team was the lead investigator.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Ridge handled the sentencing hearing on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.