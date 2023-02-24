DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On February 23, 2023, at 3:59 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Solomons Island Road at Birdsville Road for a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The investigation revealed that a 2023 Kenworth W900 dump truck was traveling northbound on Solomons Island Road, approaching Birdsville Road.

A 2001 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Birdsville Road approaching Solomons Island Road.

The driver of the Dodge attempted to make a left turn on Solomons Island Road in front of the Kenworth. The driver of the Kenworth was unable to avoid striking the Dodge, causing the Dodge to rotate into the southbound lane of Solomons Island Road.

A 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound, and the driver was unable to avoid striking the Dodge.

The Kenworth crossed over the southbound lane, traveled up an embankment, and overturned, causing the vehicle to catch fire and fully engulf the cab.

The driver of the Kenworth, who has not yet been identified, was trapped in the vehicle and deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Vehicle 1 – 2001 Dodge Dakota pick-up, Driver: John Arne Illig (Serious Injuries) 29-year-old male of Bowie, Maryland

Vehicle 2 – 2023 Kenworth W900 dump truck, Driver: Unknown male (Fatal Injuries)

Vehicle 3 – Driver: Angelina Marie Scarton(No Injuries) – 34-year-old female of Lothian, Maryland