LA PLATA, Md. – Eager and qualified job seekers are encouraged to attend the Tri-County Job and Career Fair at CSM’s La Plata Campus Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This fair is a great way to learn about companies and positions that may be hiring in your field of interest. Even if you aren’t currently looking for a job, attending a job fair can help you prepare for your future job search.

The list of employers is impressive. To name a few

-Adventist Home Health

-American Red Cross National Capital & Greater Chesapeake

-Batching Systems, Inc.

-Boothe’s HVAC

-Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maryland

-Calvert Internal Medicine Group

-Charles County Sheriff’s Office

-Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

-College of Southern Maryland – Work-Based Learning

-Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

-EPIC-SMVI

-Home Helpers Home Care Of Waldorf, MD

-Hospice of the Chesapeake

-Kids Campus Early Learning Center

-Kody Holdings.com

-Marine Trades Association of Maryland

-Maryland Environmental Service

-Mil Corp

-Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR )

-Peoples Choice Investment

-Personalized Therapy LLC

-Ready Go Promo

-Resource Management Concepts, Inc

-SOLOMONS SKILLED NURSING CENTER

-Southern Maryland Electric Coop (SMECO)

-Southern Maryland Heating & Air, Inc.

-Spalding Consulting, Inc.

-The Charleston Senior Community

-The Student Conservation Association

-The Whiting Turner Contracting Company

-Tractor Supply Company

This event is free to all students, alumni and community members. It is being held in the Business and Industry Building (BI Building), at the La Plata Campus located at 8730 Mitchell Rd., La Plata, Md. 20646.

For more information about the Tri-County Job and Career Fair, and for tips to help you prepare to meet your future employer, visit: https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/10/job-fair.html.