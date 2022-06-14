MORGANZA, Md. – Chopticon High School will be closing early today, June 14, 2022, due to high temperatures. Repairs to the cooling system are underway, but will not be completed until later today.
Chopticon HS will follow the early release schedule, dismissing at approximately 12:45 PM.
How pathetic you liberals are! Isn’t this their last half day or maybe tomorrow? The temperature is dropping all day and a few open windows would easily solve the heat issue! I should realize that little the snowflakes will melt in the heat. We had no AC at all when I was in school, but we tolerated it! No wonder kids need counseling most of the time!
