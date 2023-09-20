Edward John Washington, 38, long-time resident of Lexington Park, MD died on August 22, 2023 in Baltimore Maryland. Born on 31 December 1984, he was the first son of Chief Warrant Officer CW3 (Ret) Eddie and Mary Washington at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. Edward attended First Missionary Baptist Church and St. Nicholas Chapel where his mother was the Director of Religious Education. Edward had a strong faith in the Lord and he never wavered in his Christian beliefs. He attended St. Mary’s County Public School at Green Holly Elementary School, Esperanza Middle School and graduated from Great Mills High School in 2002. Edward had perfect attendance from first to twelfth grades. Edward is survived by brothers, Eric (Gina) and Duane, Sr. (Therese); his aunts Carolyn, Jan, Gail; Uncle Pastor J. Malcolm Phipps; his niece Charlee; nephews; Duane Jr., and James.

The Navy Base played a huge role in young Edward’s life. He attended pre-kindergarten at the Child Development Center and flew his first kite there. Edward learned to swim through a Morale, Welfare and Recreation, (MWR) program. He spent summers flying kites and building sandcastles on the beach. Edward loved fishing and chasing stingrays from the T-Pier. Edward was a member of Cub Scout Pack 413 serving as WEBLOS, BOBCAT and BEAR Scouts of America. He embraced the Scout slogan: Do a Good Turn Daily which means doing something to help others each day without expecting anything in return. He attended Pinewood Derbies, Scout Sundays at the Base Chapel and Camporees aboard the Naval Air Station. Edward was an avid reader, musician, and researcher. He enjoyed C. S. Lewis, Stephen King, and playing his saxophone.

In the nineties, Edward learned and mastered most of the gaming hardware of the time, including Sega Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear and Nintendo NES Console, which hosted his favorite game Duck Hunt. He really honed his skills on a Radio Shack computer which initially hosted two simple digital games: Attack Helicopter and Tooth Fairy. Then, Edward mastered the complex game of Wolfenstein 3D, a first-person shooter game.

While in Esperanza Middle School, Edward developed a passion for writing screenplays and making short movies. He learned to type early and combined that skill with his computer skills along with Final Draft, a software program for writing and formatting screenplays, to write his the most notable Terror In The Woods. While in Great Mills High School, he used a cheap video camera, scavenged props, neighborhood kids and fellow students and his backyard as the movie set, to turn Terror into a movie. That movie which Edward recorded on CD helped him win acceptance to then-Villa Julie (now Stevenson University) a private university in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Meanwhile, showcasing his entrepreneurial side, Edward produced scores of hip hop beats and sold them to students and adult musicians alike. He also had a lawn care business.

Before graduating high school, Edward had the opportunity to visit Niagara Falls, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, New York, Montreal, Disney World and cruise the Big Red Boat.

After living in Florida, Edward returned to Maryland to finish his bachelor’s degree. In 2013, Edward earned a BA in Communications (with an emphasis in Digital Media Productions) from Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland. He was a Certified Addictions Counselor, CAC at several group homes and addiction programs in Baltimore City.

The family will hold a celebration of Life on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Lexington Park, Maryland. Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev J. Malcolm Phipps.