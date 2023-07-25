Aaron Bruce Garrett

LA PLATA, Md. – On July 21, 2023, at approximately 1:28 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Charles Street for the report of a strong-arm robbery.

Preliminary investigation found the suspect approached the 80-year-old victim and attempted to enter the victim’s pockets. The suspect then punched the victim who fell to the ground and was kicked several times. The suspect fled the area. Officers located the suspect a short distance away attempting to engage another individual.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as Aaron Bruce Garrett, 34-years of age, of Washington, DC. Garrett was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

The victim was transported to a local medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.