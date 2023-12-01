CALIFORNIA, Md. – On December 1, 2023 at approximately 11:27 a.m., emergency personnel responded to White Oak Parkway near Wildewood Boulevard for a single motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a white Ford F-150 off the roadway into a tree with the sole occupant injured. A MEDEVAC was requested for the 87-year-old male patient due to injuries.

Firefighters established the landing zone at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

United States Park Police, Eagle 1 arrived at 12:24 p.m. and airlifted the patient to George Washington University Hospital for treatment.

