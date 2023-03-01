Employment Services Offered At St. Mary’s County Health Hub

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department is partnering with the Maryland Department of Labor to offer employment services at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub beginning March 8, 2023. These services will include career counseling, resume assistance, and professional skills workshops.

A Navigator from the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning at the Maryland Department of Labor will be onsite at the Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, every other Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

“A Re-Entry Navigator will guide you to employment opportunities, skills, and credentials and other local resources you might need in order to become independent and successful,” said Mr. Henry Franklin, Re-Entry Navigator Southern Maryland, Maryland Department of Labor. “This will be done through the services of local Southern Maryland Jobsource throughout all three counties – St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles Counties.”

“Employment can offer stable income, access to health insurance, and a sense of social connectivity,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “These are all important in addressing long-term health and mental well-being for adults and the children who depend upon them. We appreciate this partnership with the Maryland Department of Labor to support our community members in finding stable employment.”

To make an appointment for employment services at the Health Hub, please call 301-904-8949 or via email at smchd.healthhub@maryland.gov. Walk-ins will be welcomed.

To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.