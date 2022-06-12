Enjoy A Free Day Of Family Fun At St. Clement's Island Heritage Day

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Get acquainted with St. Clement’s Island during Heritage Day, June 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Clement’s Island Museum and on St. Clements Island State Park.

Learn about the island’s past through activities regarding the history, culture, heritage and ecology tied to the island.

There will be tons of fun, free activities and programs on beautiful St. Clement’s Island, including a day of history, wildlife and art, and all can participate in activities like games, lighthouse tours, traditional music and much more. Free water taxi rides will be out to the island for all visitors attending the festivities. St. Clement’s Island Museum will also be open and free to all during the day.

Discover St. Clement’s Island State Park and its history as the site of Maryland’s first colonial landing in 1634. Enjoy the scenic and natural beauty of the island, Potomac River and waterfowl with a walk along the beach.

Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the pavilion or any of the tables dotting the island shore. The reconstructed Blackistone Lighthouse will be open and available for tours.

There will be an interpreter portraying Dr. Thomas Gerard, the first owner of St. Clement’s Island, who will offer insight into colonial living. He will talk about “pieces of eight” as a form of currency. As a fun challenge for the day, children who visit the presenters and participate in all activities will get a replica coin like Dr. Gerard’s. Coins are available while supplies last.

Music group Some Assembly will play traditional music from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. They will perform from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Learn navigation techniques used by sailors before the advent of GPS with the Patuxent River Sail & Power Squadron.

The Museum Store at St. Clement’s Island Museum will be open with an array of unique items and gifts, including local art, apparel, books, jewelry, children’s items, toys and more.

To learn more about St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day, visit www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or call 301-769-2222.