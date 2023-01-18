Evacuation Underway In Indian Head Area After Oxygen Truck Leaks 6,000 Gallons Of Co2

UPDATE – All units have cleared the scene.

INDIAN HEAD, Md. –  On January 18, 2023 at approximately 9:53 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a hazmat leak in the 4000 block of Lower Wharf Road.

Crews arrived and found a Roberts Oxygen truck leaking over 6,000 gallons of Co2 after a line ripped from the tank.

Hazmat teams are unable to stop the leak. An evacuation of businesses and residents is underway in the area. All residents nearby have been notified.

Crews have secured a 300-foot perimeter around the leak.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photos courtesy of ccvolfireems

