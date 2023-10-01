Fall Things To Do In Southern Maryland 2023

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – As the leaves change colors and the air turns crisp, Southern Maryland welcomes the fall season with a host of exciting events and activities. From lively harvest festivals to corn mazes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, put on your favorite sweater and join us in exploring the best ways to experience autumn in Southern Maryland this year.

CALVERT COUNTY Jake’s Produce First Annual Corn Maze (2935 Yoes Corner Ln, Port Republic, MD), Weekends Throughout October, 9 am to 5 pm: Food truck every weekend! Faint corn maze, petting zoo, bounce houses, ball pits, corn pits & sliders, bouncy farm animals, produce & pumpkins!

Credit: Linda’s Greenhouses and Jake’s Produce via Facebook

Tettimers’ Produce Stand at Rolling Acres Farm (3305 St. Leonard Road, Port Republic, MD), Open Daily Throughout October: General admission is $12 per person, children ages 2 and under are free/families of 4 or more: $10 per person. Admission includes; corn maze (both kiddie and adult size), toddler hay bail maze, petting zoo, giant bouncing pillows, tire mountain, petal cars, corn pit and ball pit, slide and a variety of games like pumpkin tic tac toe. Each week there are different food trucks, venders and activities such as face painting. For more information and hours of operation visit the Rolling Acres Farm website or Facebook page.

Horsmon Farm (1865 Horsmon Farm Ln, St Leonard, MD), Weekends Throughout October: Open to the public September 23 – October 29, Friday 11-5, Saturday 10-5, Sunday 10-5, Monday – Thursday is reserved for field trips. Kids ages 2-12 $12 (small pumpkin included), Adults $10, Under 2 Free. *Kids must be accompanied by a paying adult. *Pumpkins are while supplies last. We offer a hayride, maze, farm animals, farm trail, pumpkin patch, playground, corn pit, playground, dirt diggers, hop balls, rubber duck races and giant rat race.

Swann Farms – Pick Your Own Pumpkins and Flowers (7740 Swan Ln, Owings, MD), Select Dates Throughout October: Pick Your Pumpkin Off The Vine + Mini Corn Maze is now open at the farm. ﻿No tickets required. The pumpkin patch is free to enter. ﻿$5 to enter the mini maze (one small is included in that price). Find more information and dates on Swann Farm’s Facebook page or website.

Spider Hall Farm (3915 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick, MD), Weekends Throughout October: We’re back for the 2023 Fall season and excited to announce that we’re bringing back hayrides on the farm! Find hours of operation, events, and details on Spider Hall Farm’s Facebook page.

Fun Day at Spider Hall sponsored by The Robin Cavallaro Group of RE/MAX 100 (3915 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick ,MD), October 14, 12 pm to 6 pm: The Robin Cavallaro Group of RE/MAX 100 warmly invites you to a spectacular Fall Festival at Spider Hall Farm. There will be a corn maze, pumpkin patch, bounce house, jump pad inflatable, face painting, Mrs. Moo’s Corner, & much more! The Fall Festival & Client Appreciation Fun Day is our way of expressing gratitude for your trust and partnership. Kindly RSVP by October 9th to ensure we can prepare for an unforgettable experience for you. Learn more information on the Facebook event page.

Halloween in the Garden at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center (13470 Dowell Rd, Solomons, MD), October 21, 10 am to 4 pm: Join us for a day of Halloween fun and games with more than 50 community booths spread out across the garden with treats and family fun for everyone! Dress up and come enjoy an awesome day of trick-or-treating, a DJ dance party, games, great photo opps, music, and yummy food and drinks! Gate proceeds benefit the SMILE Food Pantry, Solomons Mission Food Pantry, and the Annmarie Scholarship Fund. Advance timed-entry tickets required, $5/person ($7 at the gate, if not sold out); age 2 & under free; members free; reduced cost tickets for SNAP card holders available. Rain or shine event, no pets, no smoking. Purchase tickets on Annmarie Garden’s website.

Halloween Drive-Thru at Hallowing Point Park (4755 Hallowing Point Rd, Prince Frederick, MD), October 27, 6:30 pm to 9 pm: This year’s event features a NEW and IMPROVED continuous course of spooky Halloween scenes to enjoy. THERE WILL ONLY BE ONE STOP at the end of the course for children 12 and under to pick up a goodie bag and small pumpkin (while supplies last). Preregistration is not required.

You won’t want to miss this night of Halloween fun! Please note: entrance to the park for this event will be from Jibsail Rd. Learn more about the event at https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/CCPRUpcomingEvents.

The Town of North Beach House of The Town (8916 Chesapeake Avenue

North Beach, MD), October 29, 12 pm: A costume parade just for dogs and dog lovers! This dog costume parade takes place on the boardwalk along the Chesapeake Bay on Halloween day. Owners walk their furry friends along the parade route where they are introduced and judged by the panel of judges. Prizes are awarded at the conclusion of the parade. ONLY DOGS CAN BE ENTERED IN THE DOG PARADE. All proceeds benefit Calvert Animal Welfare League. Questions, call (410) 535-9300 [CAWL] or (443) 646-2415 [TOWN OF NORTH BEACH]. Visit The Town of North Beach website for more information.

The Town of North Beach Boo Bash (8916 Chesapeake Avenue North Beach, MD), October 29, 2:15 pm: Register for the children’s costume contest from 2:15 to 3:00 pm on the pavilion. The parade and judging will follow. After the costume parade and judging, feel free to trick-or-treat at local business. Visit The Town of North Beach website for more information.

CHARLES COUNTY CornStalkers Trail of Terror at the Regency Furniture Stadium (11765 St Linus Dr, Waldorf, MD), Weekends Throughout October: Cornstalkers Trail of Terror is back, and we’re summoning all the ghosts, ghouls, and creatures of the night for an epic opening on October 6th! Grab your favorite costume, and join us for a spine-tingling night of thrills and chills! https://ebehaunts.com/

Credit: Cornstalkers Trail of Terror via Facebook

Shlagel Farms (2850 Shlagel Rd, Waldorf, MD), Weekends Throughout October, 10 am to 5 pm: The last hayride leaves for the pumpkin patch at 4:15. The admission fee is $11.00 per person 24 months and older. ​SORRY, NO PETS! Pumpkins are an additional fee of .80 cents per pound when picked in the field. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. ​​We will have the Hay ride to the pumpkin patch, petting zoo, corn boxes ,straw maze, baby chick holding and a large sand pile with diggers. For more information visit Shlagel Farm’s website.

Town of LaPlata Fall Festival (305 Queen Anne Street, La Plata, MD), October 8, 12 pm to 3 pm: Family Fun for All! Live Music by Funkzilla, kids’ activities, Craft and Food Vendors! More Information: https://townoflaplata.org/293/Fall-Festival

Spooky Fall Fest at The Shops at Waldorf Center (3003 Festival Way, Waldorf, MD), October 14, 12 pm to 5 pm: Free Event Featuring Costume Parade/Contest, Magic & Illusion Show, Petting Zoo, Face Painting, Live Music, Moon Bounces, Games, Crafts, Line Dancing, Stilt Walkers, Food Trucks, Vendors, Candy, Haunted House, and Much More Spooky fun. View event on The Shops at Waldorf Center’s website.

Colonial Faire & Fall Festival at Maxwell Hall (17388 Teagues Point Road, Hughesville, MD), October 21 and October 22, 10 am to 3 pm: Free admission. Celebrate the start of Fall by visiting Maxwell Hall and supporting the nonprofit Friends of Maxwell Hall. Enjoy 22 acres of colonial history with cannon firing, crafts & vendors, food, wine, rum, & beer tastings, continuous live entertainment, photo fun, and more! Visit the FMH website for more information.

Town of LaPlata Trick or Treat Trail (305 Queen Anne Street, La Plata, MD), October 28, 12 pm to 3 pm: Visit local businesses in downtown La Plata to receive a free treat! Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Look for orange and black balloons outside participating businesses. List of participating businesses will be posted on the Town of La Plata website and the La Plata Business Association Facebook page. Don’t forget to wear your costume!

3rd Annual Harvest Festival at AMR Elite Realtors (3825 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, MD), October 28, 3 pm to 7 pm: Every year is bigger and better. Come help us make this year a success as well. A safe environment for the family. Enjoy a variety of events during the festival. Music, local vendors, ice cream truck, kids zone, and fun fair. For more information visit www.amrelite.com. Register for this free event here.

Hughesville Baptist Church Fall Festival (8606 Old Leonardtown Rd, Hughesville, MD), October 28, 5 pm to 8 pm: Join us for an evening of fall fun! Free admission. Trunk or Treat, Hayride, Cake Walk, Chick-fil-A’s Food Trailer and more! Please sign up here. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY Bowles Farms – Corn Maze (22880 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD), Weekends Throughout October: Admission at the gate is $15.00 Per Person (3 and Under Free). Pick your own pumpkin (additional fee), wagon rides animal barnyard, big slides, play area, corn boxes, straw jumping pit, barrel rides, cupcake shop, and on-site concessions.

Credit: Bowles Farms – Corn Maze via Facebook

2023 Corn Maze Schedule & Times: Saturday, October 7, 10 am to 6 pm: Scouts Weekend

Sunday, October 8, 10 am to 5 pm: Scouts Weekend & Classic Car Show, 10 am to 2 pm

Saturday, October 14, 10 am to 6 pm: Antique Tractor Pull, 10 am Start

Sunday, October 15, 10 am to 5 pm: Antique Tractor Pull, 10 am Start

Saturday, October 21, 10 am to 6 pm: Classic Truck Show Fall Fathering, 10 am to 3 pm

Sunday, October 22, 10 am to 5 pm: Jeep Trunk or Treat, 12 pm to 3 pm

Saturday, October 28, 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, October 29, 10 am to 5 pm

For more information on Bowles Farms – Corn Maze visit their Facebook page or website.

Forrest Hall Farm & Orchard (39136 Avie Ln, Mechanicsville, MD), Weekends Throughout October: So excited for another year of the crazy corn maze. We will be open from 9 to 5. General admission is 10 dollars each. Everyone must purchase a ticket. 3 and younger are free with a paid admission. Admission includes access to the play area and barn animals, the maze, and a hayride, and each paid admission gets a mini pumpkin. Visit Forrest Hall Farm’s Facebook page for more information.

Credit: Forrest Hall Farm and Orchard via Facebook

4th Annual Fall Market at Southern Trail Distillery (27227 Morganza Turner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD), October 7, 10 am to 5 pm: We will have the best cocktails, local vendors/food trucks & awesome music by Hydrafx. This is a family-friendly event (children must have adult supervision at all times). No tickets required for entry. Bring a chair or a blanket to relax on our grassy knoll. We will only be open for our market on this day. Come out and support local! Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

October Open Barn at Greenwell State Park (25420 Rosedale Manor Ln, Hollywood, MD), October 7, 10 am to 1 pm: Meet our horses, ponies, and other animals, Learn about our accessible and inclusive programs, Pony rides will be available, Our Unicorn Shop will be open, The Library will have Storytime in the Mindful Meadow, Wildewood BBQ food truck will be on site, Corn Crib Studio and Smash K9 will be in the barn. Free event. There is a park service fee of $3 to $5 per vehicle upon entering the park. Cash or check accepted. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Southern Maryland Heritage Festival at Historic Sotterley (44300 Sotterley Ln, Hollywood, MD), October 7 and October 8, 12 pm to 5 pm: This festival is a celebration of Southern Maryland food, culture, history, and the people that make it unique. The two-day event will feature music, heritage demos and exhibits, food trucks, artisan vendors, family activities, and so much more. Ticket Pricing – Adults: $25 in advance, $30 at the gate, Members: $20, Youth (13-17): $10, Children (12 & under): FREE! Ticket purchase can be used for a one-day entry on Saturday or Sunday and covers entry to the event only. Food & drink will be available for purchase. If you would like to attend both days you can purchase a second ticket. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs & blankets, but NO coolers or pets will be allowed at the event!

FALL Friday Night on the Farm at Lyon Family Farms (39010 Lyon Lane, Mechanicsville, MD), October 20, 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Come dressed in costumes to “Tractor” Treat at the farm. Tractors and various other equipment will be parked for an up close view, candy passed out from various local businesses and food trucks! *ABSOLUTELY NO CLIMBING will be permitted on the equipment. More information can be found on the Facebook event page.

ALVFD Fall Craft & Vendor Show at Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department (22733 Lawrence Ave, Leonardtown, MD), October 21, 9 am to 3 pm: The event will be held inside the fire truck bays. We will have a large variety of crafters and vendors offering unique items for purchase! Shop local and buy gifts or treat yourself! Space is still available! Please email lvfdcraftvendor@gmail.com if you are interested in renting a table Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

57th Annual U.S. Oyster Festival at St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds (42455 Fairgrounds Rd, Leonardtown, MD), Saturday, October 21st, 2023 from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 from 11 am to 6 pm: This weekend event brings fresh and local oysters by the bucket load. You can enjoy them raw, grilled, fried, steamed, and everything in between! Watch as contestants put together amazing oyster dishes for the cook-off (you can even purchase a cookbook) and gather for the main event, the shucking competition. There will be many activities to enjoy, including family-friendly shows, live music throughout the day, shopping with local vendors, a beer tent, and more! Advance tickets are $15 for one day or $20 for a two-day pass. Attendees 10 and under are admitted free and no ticket is required. For more information and tickets visit here.

The Haunting at Piney Point: A Family-Friendly Halloween Experience at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park (44720 Lighthouse Rd, Piney Point, MD), October 27 & October 28, 5 pm to 9 pm: Take a walk through the maritime museum building at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum – IF you dare! For two nights only, our wooden watermen boats that once plied the waters of the Potomac and Chesapeake transform into haunted pirate galleons, and the local “afterlife” wildlife have come out to play. This self-guided Halloween-themed tour is FREE to the public and appropriate for ALL AGES. Exhibit features mild Halloween fun with low lighting and spooky sounds, but no gore, jump scares, or any other shock value. Stairs are present in parts of the museum, but the rest of the exhibit is wheelchair accessible. The main museum building will remain open for restroom use and giftshop purchases. Rips Hotdogs will be on site Friday, October 27th offering food and snack options after the experience. For more information, please call 301-994-1471 or visit the Facebook event page.

LPVRS Fall Craft & Vendor Fair (21685 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park, MD), October 28, 9 am to 2 pm: We’re thrilled to announce the 2023 Fall Craft & Vendor Fair hosted by the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Associates! This event is a fantastic way to celebrate our talented local artisans, entrepreneurial small businesses, and the hard-working Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad. Plus, it’s the perfect opportunity to snag some unique finds for the fall season and maybe some early holiday shopping too! We’ll have vendors from across the area showcasing their goods, along with music, food, and raffles to make the day extra enjoyable! Entry is completely FREE, and there’s plenty of parking right behind the building. The best part? All the proceeds will go straight towards supporting our awesome Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad. It’s a fun day out and a chance to give back to the community. Find more information here.

Halloween in the Square (St. Mary’s Square, Lexington Park, MD) held by Reach Back & Lift 1, October 28, 4pm: Get ready for a fun afternoon filled with costumes, eerie entertainment, AND Professional Wrestling from our friends from C3W. Visit https://rbal1.org/halloween-in-the-square for more information.

If we missed your fall event, please send your information to news@thebaynet.com to be added!