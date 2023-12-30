Family Escapes Early Morning House Fire In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A family in Lexington Park narrowly escaped a house fire early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on December 30, 2023, at approximately 4:53 a.m. when fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 20500 block of Far Cry Farm Lane.

The first 911 caller, an occupant of the home, reported that the smoke alarms were going off but did not see any flames. Within minutes, a second caller informed the 911 operator that the house was filled with smoke. Thankfully, all occupants were able to evacuate the home without any injuries.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a two-story home engulfed in flames and smoke on the second floor. Tankers transported water supply from a hydrant near Dollar General to the scene. Crews quickly began extinguishing the fire. SMECO was called to the scene to secure the power to the home.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown. The Office of the State Fire Marshal has been requested to the scene to conduct an investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

With the increase in house fires, we urge everyone to ensure their smoke alarms are in working order and to regularly test them for optimal safety.

