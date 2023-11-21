UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving an ATV. The deceased ATV operator is 41-year-old Michael Kelly of Upper Marlboro. Efforts are underway to identify the rider of a motorcycle involved in the collision. The rider did not remain on the scene.

On November 17, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the area of Woodyard Road and Sherwood Drive for a collision. Kelly was pronounced deceased on the scene. A child passenger on the ATV was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed Kelly was traveling northbound on Woodyard Road and the motorcycle rider was traveling southbound. For reasons now under investigation, it appears the motorcycle and ATV briefly collided, causing the ATV to ultimately lose control. Efforts are underway to identify the rider and locate the motorcycle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0068622.