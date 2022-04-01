LUSBY, Md. – This afternoon at approximately 3:24 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 12000 block of Double Tree Lane.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the two-story house showing flames from the rear deck. Firefighters searched the home and found one injured occupant with burns. MEDEVAC was requested for the patient. The patient was soon after pronounced deceased on the scene, and the MEDEVAC was canceled.

The fire remains under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

