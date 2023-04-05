UPDATE – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Charles County.

The deceased is identified as Alan Reinburg, 34, of Mechanicsville. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Reinburg deceased on the scene.

The operator of an F-150 truck involved in the crash is identified as Jeffrey Grasso, 37, of Newburg, Maryland. He was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. today, troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to the report of a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 6/Port Tobacco Road at Academy Place in Welcome, Maryland. The preliminary investigation indicates a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Port Tobacco Road while a motorcycle was traveling westbound. For reasons unknown at this time, the driver of the Ford F-150 crossed the double yellow center line and struck the motorcycle.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with a detour around the crash scene. Personnel from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene.

The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation. Witnesses of the incident are urged to contact Crash Team investigators at 301-392-1231. The investigation continues…

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On April 5, at approximately 2:10 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Academy Place.

Crews arrived and found a motorcyclist pinned under a vehicle and unresponsive. Firefighters extricated the trapped victim and turned over to EMS for care.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC due to the patient’s serious injuries. A short time later the MEDEVAC was canceled and crews began CPR on the patient.

The patient was reported deceased on the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

