WALDORF, Md – On March 4, 2023 at approximately 8:34 p.m., officers responded to Waldorf in the area of Crain Highway for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.

Units arrived on scene and found the pedestrian not breathing. Once the scene was declared safe, EMS began CPR.

Pedestrian was declared deceased on the scene.

The cause of this collision remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

