WALDORF, Md. – On Saturday, March 04, 2023, at approximately 8:36 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Acton Lane for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

The pedestrian has been identified as Juan Alcides Urias-Hernandes (35 yoa) of Waldorf, Maryland.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2015 Porsche Macan S operated by Mark Anthony Conner Sr. (58 yoa) of Waldorf, MD was travelling on southbound United States Route 301 in the area of Acton Lane. At the same time, a pedestrian entered the travel lanes of southbound United States Route 301 and entered the travel path of the Porsche.

The Porsche subsequently collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk or implied crosswalk at the time of the incident. Mr. Conner Sr. remained on scene and called 911.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. Pedestrian impairment (alcohol) and pedestrian error appear to be factors in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is continuing. (23-MSP-008138)