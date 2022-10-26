LANDOVER, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in the Landover area. The victim is 47-year-old Gerber Mejia Reyes of Hyattsville.

On October 22, 2022, at approximately 8:10 pm, officers responded to the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mejia Reyes was attempting to cross the roadway at the time of the collision. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The driver was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

Please refer to case number 22-0051385.