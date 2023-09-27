FBI Headquarters Location Battle

(Image by ASphotofamily on Freepik)

WASHINGTON, DC. – The federal government is expected to pick a location soon for the new FBI headquarters. Virginia and Maryland lawmakers have been battling over it for a while now.

Three locations are on the table: Greenbelt, Maryland; Landover, Maryland; and Springfield, Virginia.

The FBI Headquarters is currently in Washington, D.C. The criteria under consideration include equity, transportation, cost to acquire and build, site development flexibility and the site’s proximity to places like the White House and the Department of Justice. The new building is expected to cost about $4 billion.

