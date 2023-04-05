Forrest Center students waiting for the SkillsUSA Maryland awards ceremony to start at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on the UMBC campus.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown, MD recently participated in the 50th Annual SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference which took place in the greater Anne Arundel County and Baltimore areas. The contests that Forrest Center students competed in were as varied as the program offerings at the center. At the awards ceremony, forty-seven Forrest Center earned medals. Results are as follows:

Emergency Medical Technician

Gold- Kaelyn White (Academy of Health), CJ Bell (Fire/EMT)

Video News Production

Gold- Jaylen Johnson, Jamison Johnson, Kaleb Dziekan, James Dennis (TV/Video)

Silver- Avery Harding, Louis Coppola, Joseph Grimm, Chloe Butrym (TV/Video)

Principles of Technology

Silver- Aidan Wrightson (Engineering)

Bronze- James Wilquest (Engineering)

TeleCommuniciation Cabling

Gold- Samuel Rooney (Electrical Wiring)

SIlver- Connor Ferrall (Electrical Wiring)

Bronze- Dylan Wheeler (Electrical Wiring)

Information Technology Services

Bronze- Owen Joy (IT Networking)

Internet of Things

Gold- Amar Holiday (IT Networking)

Dental Assisting

Bronze – Dakota Headley (Dental Assisting)

Additive Manufacturing

Silver- Nerissa Jobell, John Shorb (CADD)

Engineering Technology Design

Gold – Zoey Dellapietro (Academy of Health), Brianna Rourke (Engineering), Julian Alvey (Engineering)

Promotional Bulletin Board

Bronze – Melanie Scott (Teacher Academy), Gabriel Cannavo (Teacher Academy), Abigail Cronkright (Graphics)

Medical Terminology

Silver – Allison Curtis (Academy of Health)

Commercial UaS Drone

Gold – Teddy Bates, Bella Heckathorn (Engineering)

Audio/Radio Production

Gold – Linnea Clarke, Isaac Reina (TV/Video)

Collision Damage Appraisal

Silver – Ryan Tucker (Auto Refinishing)

Electrical Wiring

Silver – Colton Raley(Electrical Wiring)

First Aid/CPR

Gold – Amanda Hill (Academy of Health)

Quiz Bowl

Bronze – Kimberly Valdivia (Engineering), Ava Gueverara (Engineering), Jack Bateman(Engineering), Jacob Wathen (IT Networking), James Fullarton III (IT Networking)

Auto Refinishing Technology

Bronze – Kyleigh Bennett (Auto Refinishing)

Health Knowledge Bowl

Gold – Emily Smetana, Jordyn Walters, Riley Lillard, Lindsey Magill (Academy of Health Professions)

Career Pathways Showcase – Industrial

Silver – Valeria Cervantes-Corona, Logan Berry, Kaitlyn Pyles (Electrical Wiring)

All gold medal winners are also qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA National Skills and Leadership Conference to be held in Atlanta, GA the week of June 19, 2023.

In addition to the competition medal winners, Forrest Center students Brianna Rourke (Engineering) and Makayla Porter (CADD) were elected as state officers. Camille Van Erp (IT Networking) and Allison Curtis (Academy of Health Professions) were also elected as National Voting Delegates.

Twenty-four Forrest Center students are planning to represent the state of Maryland in Atlanta, Georgia this year. Fundraising efforts are currently underway. If you would like to donate toward the students’ trip, please contact the school at 301-475-0242 and ask for Ms. Mary Thompson or Mr. Michael Stevens.