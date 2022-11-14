Jacari Trayvell Long

WALDORF, Md. – On November 7 at 11:27 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway at Alameda Avenue after observing a headlight out on a vehicle.

The driver did not initially stop the car and continued driving for nearly half a mile before stopping.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed three males inside and detected the smell of marijuana.

Further investigation showed the driver was in possession of a loaded firearm and body armor. A check of the firearm revealed it was stolen. A check of the driver revealed he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

The driver, Jacari Trayvell Long, 23, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, illegally transporting a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm due to previous felony conviction, illegal possession of ammunition, and other related charges.

Officer Wedding is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.