Fire Breaks Out In La Plata Home

LA PLATA, Md. — Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Clarks Run Road in the area of Silver Liden Drive on Saturday, August 27, 2023 at approximately 12:28 p.m. after a caller reported his neighbor’s house was on fire.

Crews arrived and found a two-story single-family home with an attached garage showing smoke and fire. Firefighters quickly got to work knocking the fire and the search of the home was negative. No injuries have been reported.

SMECO was requested to shut off power to the home.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified and requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department. 

