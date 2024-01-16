Firefighters Peel Back Roof To Save Trapped Individuals In Indian Head Rollover

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Emergency personnel responded to a rollover collision in the 6100 block of Bicknell Road in Indian Head late yesterday evening, January 15, 2024, amid snowy conditions.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a single vehicle tipped onto its side with two occupants trapped inside. Firefighters quickly stabilized the vehicle with a tie-back, using hydraulic rescue tools to peel back the roof and access the trapped individuals.

Both occupants were safely removed from the vehicle and assessed by EMS at the scene. Fortunately, both denied any injuries following the incident.

All photos courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department.

