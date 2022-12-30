Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped In Burning Camper At Solomons Navy Annex

SOLOMONS, Md. – On December 28, 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m., first responders were alerted to a commercial vehicle fire at the Navy Recreational Center, 13855 South Solomons Island Road.

Crews arrived and found an 18′ tow behind camper with a fire in the rear of the unit. Firefighters quickly deployed an attack line to extinguish the fire.

Shortly after, crews performed a primary search and overhaul of the camper.

Upon the primary search, firefighters rescued a dog that was trapped within the camper.

The crew from Ambulance 237 check out the dog for smoke inhalation and was released to the owners.

The scene was secured and all units cleared at approximately 8:22 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department

