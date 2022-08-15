Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Huntingtown

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – This morning, August 15, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire on Brown Fox Lane.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the two-story residence to find nothing evident from outside.

Firefighters advanced a hose line into the house and found smoke conditions throughout.

Fire was found in the walls and ceiling and were extinguished. Units performed extensive overhaul to find hot spots for two hours.

No injuries have been reported.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department