Firefighters Respond To Large Garage Fire In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On May 4 , 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 27700 block of Baptist Church Road for a detached garage fire threatening a home.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a 40 x 20 garage fully involved, a car on fire outside the garage, and extension to a one-story single-family home.

Firefighters quickly got to work deploying the 2” attack line to extinguish the fire and setting up water supply operations. Crews had most of the fire knocked down within 20 minutes.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue investigating the incident. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com