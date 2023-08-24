Firefighters Respond To Two Fires At Same Location In Scotland

SCOTLAND, Md. – On August 23, 2023 at approximately 8:18 p.m., fire and rescue personnel were called to a structure fire in the 14800 block of Eisenhower Way. The two-story home was showing smoke and fire on the side, with partial brush also affected.

Firefighters were able to quickly get to work on the fire and had it out within minutes. However, their work was not yet done. At around 9:52 p.m., crews were dispatched again to the same location, this time to find fire on the back porch of the home. The caller had stated that everyone was out of the house.

Firefighters acted fast and were able to contain and control the fire within ten minutes. SMECO was requested to the scene to shut off the power, and the Maryland State Fire Marshal was notified and requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

