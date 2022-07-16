PASADENA, Md. – It was time to try something different, said the lucky player sitting in the Winner’s Circle at Maryland Lottery headquarters.

After winning several small prizes playing his favorite scratch-off games, the fisherman from Pasadena decided to try his luck with a Powerball ticket. He purchased one $2 quick-pick ticket and hooked a $50,000 prize.

The lucky winner bought his ticket for the July 2 drawing at the Fort Smallwood Road Dash In located at 8695 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena. His jaw dropped after he checked his ticket after the drawing and realized that he won.

“Bro, bro, bro,” were the only words the 19-year-old could come up with as he kept looking at his winning ticket. He hugged his dad, who was nearby, and said his mother began crying once she heard his great news.

Having recently obtained a driver’s license, the Anne Arundel County resident plans to use his winnings to buy his first car.

The happy player works as a plumber and fishing is his favorite pastime.