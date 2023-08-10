Fitness Ministry Founded in Calvert County Now Reaching Women in Honduras

Photos Courtesy: TRWGW Honduras Team Trip

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Thanks to a fitness ministry that started nearly 12 years ago in Calvert County, women in Honduras are learning the importance of faith and fitness.

In September 2011, Lynne Downs took her passion for God, women and fitness and founded The Right Weigh…God’s Way (TRWGW). It had been on her heart since 2005, but her husband was diagnosed with cancer, and with three children, the timing just wasn’t right. During those six years, she did personal training and spent many hours listening to women tell her that they don’t like themselves.

She knew she needed to do a better job with how she was feeding her own mind, body and Spirit and wanted to help other women do the same.

“Women focus on their weight so much, and I wanted to assist them in transforming the way they think, take their minds off the scale and on to The Word of God,” Downs told The BayNet.

After much prayer, God laid the groundwork for her to begin the ministry. It started small. There was just one class, one location, where 30 women met twice weekly. Today, Lynne has built a team of leaders, instructors, childcare providers and support staff. Classes are now offered at 10 locations across Maryland, Delaware, Indiana, Florida and Texas.

“I knew God was going to take us internationally, and He did,” said Downs.

In July 2022, a team of women traveled to La Paz, Honduras, with Honduras Compassion Partners to introduce the women there to The Right Weigh…God’s Way.

“We went and picked the women and children up and brought them to our mission location where we worked out together, recited God’s word and showed them God’s love. This experience was life-changing for all of us. I learned that love is a universal language and that if we all use our different gifts and talents, we can make an impact for Christ no matter where we are,” said Downs.

“I imagined going on the trip, we would be impacting and blessing others, but what actually happened was we were the ones who left the experience feeling blessed beyond measure. Our trip focused on encouraging the local women and helping equip them to feel empowered. Though the women of La Paz are tremendously strong in their daily activities, TRWGW workouts and the scripture messages gave them a great example of the strength and confidence we have in Christ. We had the opportunity to engage with the local children in recreational play, and boy, do they love soccer and games! The joy and smiles on their faces were so contagious,” said Anji Gravitt.

Not only did the team teach fitness classes, but they also built a home, taught the women and children how to make jewelry, installed water filters, served food and held VBS.

“We built a home in three days for a precious and humble woman, Martina. I will never forget the gratitude she expressed in receiving a safe dwelling and ownership,” said Gravitt.

“It was an absolute honor working with Honduras Compassion Partners! The women in La Paz were impactful and inspiring to my life; seeing their faith in Christ and being able to come alongside them to do life together was a blessing. Building homes, teaching the women to make jewelry, installing water filters and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through faith and fitness classes is a testimony that God is doing big things. I’m so thankful TRWGW could be a part of it, and I look forward to continuing our journey with the people of La Paz,” said Sara McEwen.

“Being able to deliver water filters for the women and children in Honduras was a beautiful experience. Knowing that clean water was an extraordinary gift for the families was beyond humbling. I am grateful for HCP and the planning and research they do to provide the people in and around La Paz with better lives through simple, humble life changes,” said Laura Brake.

Four months after the trip, El Camino Correcto… El Camino De Dios was launched. Liliana Stowe, Eva Rodriguez and Wendi Lamont, who are a part of TRWGW classes here in Maryland, are fluent in Spanish. So each week, they log on through Zoom and lead a Bible study with the ladies in Honduras. Then, they work out.

“Through the gift of technology, we are able to create relationships and share God’s word with the women in the community of La Paz, Honduras. We created El Camino Correcto El Camino de Dios so that we could connect with these women through our Wednesday night bible study, exercise, and community time. Watching these women grow in their faith, take care of their health and each other, build self-confidence, and create a community together is a blessing to experience. It is amazing to see what God can do when you trust him and follow his calling. I can only imagine what God has in store for our team, these women, their families, and their community,” said Lamont.

This October, another team is returning to Honduras to show more women from here in the States how to serve their community and show the love of Christ to others.

“TRWGW knows that we are better together. Better being healthy. Better because we trust in God and His word; we are connected at the Core. Christ. Community. Conditioning. You are always invited and always loved,” says Downs.

