Five From Seahawks Women’s Soccer Named CSC Academic All-District

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Five members of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team honored by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) as members of the CSC Division III Women’s Soccer Academic All-District® team. It was announced by the organization last Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 21).



The 2023 Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by CSC, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.



Outstanding student-athletes are nominated for Academic All-District® recognition by communications directors and must have a minimum 3.50 grade point average and meet high athletic standards.



Seniors Diana Clay (Damascus, Md./Damascus) and Flor Katz-Starr (Huntingtown, Md./Calvert) and juniors Cicely Clark (Ellicott City, Md./Centennial), Morgan Kresslein (Manchester, Md./Manchester Valley), and Kylie Wells (Middletown, Md./Middletown) garnered the honor for the 2023 season.



Clark, Clay, Katz-Starr, and Kresslein are all repeat selections.



Clay, an economics and environmental studies double major with a 3.92 GPA, was an important component of the Seahawks’ midfield play. The 5-7 midfielder collected her second All-United East Conference Second Team award after earning the same honor in 2021. She assisted on the Seahawks’ lone goal in a 1-1 draw at Stevenson University (Sept. 13).



A team captain this season, Katz-Starr stepped on the field for 17 games with 14 starts. The 5-2 midfielder is an environmental studies major and biology minor with a 3.591 GPA.



Clark appeared in all 18 games with 17 starts. The marine science and biology double major with a 3.923 GPA assisted on St. Mary’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Penn State Berks (Oct. 21) for her first career assist.



Kresslein, a neuroscience and biology double major with a 4.0 GPA, added a goal and two assists as she saw action in all 18 games with 17 starts.



A marine science major and biology minor with a 3.71 GPA, Wells posted a 5-7-1 record in 14 starts with five shutouts. The 5-8 goalie tallied a 1.00 GAA and earned United East Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week honors twice (Sept. 11, Oct. 23).



The quintet helped the Seahawks record nine shutouts and a 0.91 team GAA.



