Five Named To United East All-Sportsmanship Teams

Credit: Bill Wood

LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference announced the 2023 All-Sportsmanship Teams for each of the six conference sponsored sports last week (Nov. 20-22). Five St. Mary’s College of Maryland student-athletes were included among the honorees.

The United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory and respectfulness in defeat. Each individual has been chosen by their coach as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.



Women’s Soccer

Junior midfielder Morgan Kresslein (Manchester, Md./Manchester Valley) was one of 17 United East players to be named to the Women’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team. Kresslein contributed a goal and two assists for the Seahawks and helped them to the semifinals of the United East Conference Volt Division Tournament as the No. 5 seed.

Men’s Soccer

Landing on the Men’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team was senior forward Nick Mayronne (Laurel, Md./Good Counsel). Although sidelined with a season-ending injury, Mayronne was a constant source of encouragement for the team. The Seahawks captured both the United East Volt Division and overall United East championships, claiming the program’s first-ever berth in the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament.

Volleyball

Sophomore setter Alayna Sievert (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) represented St. Mary’s on the 17-person Volleyball All-Sportsmanship Team. Sievert led the Seahawks with 319 assists while ranking third with 38 service aces and fourth with 176 digs. She helped the squad earn their first postseason berth since 2019, advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Women’s Cross Country

Earning a spot on the Women’s Cross Country All-Sportsmanship Team was first-year Alexis Hodges (Sugarland, Texas/Chopticon [Md.]). Hodges was part of the 15-person team. She ran in five races this season, clocking a 6K personal-record of 30:01.4 at the Don Cathcart Invitational (Sept. 30). The Seahawks captured their third straight United East championship crown.

Men’s Cross Country

Senior Matthew Grimelli (Eldersburg, Md./Liberty) was a member of the 13-person Men’s Cross Country All-Sportsmanship Team. In his first season with the Seahawks, Grimelli competed in five races and posted an 8K personal record of 30:53.7 at the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Cross Country Championships (Nov. 11).

These student athletes are ambassadors for their teams, both on and off the course, and galvanize their teammates toward their goals. They exhibit respect for themselves, teammates, coaches, opponents, officials, spectators, and the greater campus community.



Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks

Twitter: @smcseahawks | Hashtags: #GoSeahawks #SeahawkPROUD