Flag Day Celebration To Be Held On Governmental Center Lawn In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) are pleased to invite the entire community to attend the 2023 Flag Day Celebration on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 6 p.m. on the Governmental Center lawn in Leonardtown.

The event will feature:

·A procession by various color guards and veteran groups from around St. Mary’s County.

·A special Flag Day Service, presented by Elks Lodge 2092, highlighting the history of the American Flag.

·Patriotic music, featuring the Father Andrew White, S.J. School chorus and the cast from Recreation & Parks 41st Annual Summerstock Production, School of Rock.

·An official Flag Retirement Ceremony, led by American Legion Post 221, demonstrating the dignified and proper method of disposing of worn, torn, or tattered flags.

·Free hand-held American Flags for attendees.

·Refreshments provided by the 7th District Optimist Club.

Seating will be provided, but attendees are also welcome to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of the lawn. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will relocate to the inside of the Leonard Hall Recreation Center, adjacent to the lawn.

Citizens may drop off flags in need of retirement to the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. For more information, contact the Public Information Office at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1342 or via email to PIO@stmaryscountymd.gov.