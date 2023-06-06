Flag Lowered Honoring Potomac Heights VFD Life Member James "Willie" Williams

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – The Charles County flag has been lowered until sunset on Monday, June 10, to honor Life Member from Potomac Heights VFD James “Willie” Williams. Mr. Williams had 29 distinguished years of service and held many ranks that included 16 years in a leadership role.

Funeral Arrangements for Potomac Heights VFD&RS Life Member, James “Willie” Williams:

The family will receive friends at Potomac Heights VFD&RS (73 Glymont Road, Indian Head, MD) on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 from 2-4 PM and again at 6PM with Firemen’s Prayers beginning at 7PM.

A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at Potomac Heights VFD&RS on Saturday, June 10th at 12PM. Family and friends are invited to stay after the service for a meal and time of fellowship.

May He Rest in Eternal Peace, Willie served his community well for many years, he loved EMS and helping others, he will be missed, Rest Easy Sir!