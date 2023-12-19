WALDORF, Md. – Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. ordered the Charles County flag to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, to honor lifetime member and Fire Chief (1967-1969) Joseph “Joe” Clarence Lucas of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department – Company 3 regrets to inform of the passing of Joe Lucas, Life Member and past Fire Chief.

Joe Lucas dedicated 70+ years of service to WVFD, and held the rank of Fire Chief from 1967-1970. Joe also retired as a Battalion Chief with the District of Columbia Fire & EMS Department, with 30+ years of service.

Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

Funeral arrangements to come at a later date.