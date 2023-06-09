Flag Lowered In Honor Of Retired Sheriff Corporal Nolan Bernard Woodland #92

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County flag has been lowered until sunset on Thursday, June 15 to honor Retired Sheriff Corporal Nolan Bernard Woodland #92. Retired Corporal Nolan Woodland was a sworn officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years and returned as a Civil Process Server Specialist. Through both positions Retired Corporal Woodland served the Sheriff’s Department and the citizens of Charles County a total of 31 years.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement. “It is with deep sorrow Sheriff Troy Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announce the passing of retired Corporal Nolan B. Woodland on Friday, June 2, 2023. Corporal Woodland was a sworn officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 21 years (November 1976–August 1997). He served with our K-9 Unit from September 1992 to July 1997. Nolan returned to our Agency in January 2013 as a Civil Process Server Specialist, Special Services Division, retiring from his civilian position on May 25, 2023. Through both positions, totaling 31 years, retired Corporal Woodland served our Agency and the citizens of Charles County with honor. Prior to joining our Agency, Nolan was a member of the La Plata Police Department.

Please keep the Woodland family in your thoughts and prayers.”