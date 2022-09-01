Gary Curtis

LA PLATA, Md. – Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. ordered the Charles County flag lowered half-staff effective immediately & returned to full-staff at sunset on Sept. 7, to honor Army retired veteran & lifetime member of the Bryans Rd Vol Fire Dept & Rescue Squad, Inc., Gary Curtis.

Gary Clinton Curtis, 66, of Bryans Road, Maryland, died peacefully at his home on August 14, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Gary was a much-loved Son, Father, and good Friend to many. A retired Army Master Sergeant, Gary served our country from 1976 to 1998 as a Radio Teletype Operator, leading to progressive leadership positions where he mentored many junior Soldiers.

He was a talented marksman and earned a Good Conduct Medal for his time served. He served his local Charles County community for 20+ years as a Firefighter and EMT through the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department.

He spent his free time outside with the sun on his back, gardening, woodworking, driving his Mustang, and helping out his friends and neighbors. He loved vacationing in North Carolina, enjoying the beaches of Topsail and Surf City while searching for shark teeth with his daughter, Caitlin.

Gary was tenacious, funny, kind, and greeted most days with a smile on his face.

Gary is survived by a large and loving family including his daughter Caitlin Curtis, brothers Jefferson Curtis, and John Curtis (Carol) of Wilmington NC, William Steele (Judy) of Disputanta VA, James Kaiktsian Sr (Kim) of Greeneville TN, sisters Susan Bell (Skip) of Richmond VA, Nancy Park (Family) Fort Worth TX and Very Good and Great Friend, Elliot Peyton, as well as many Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, and Nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department by visiting https://www.brvfd.com/ on your desktop and clicking the “Donations Accepted” button.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gary Clinton Curtis please visit the Sympathy Store.