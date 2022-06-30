Tom Jarboe and Steve Hall

LETTER TO THE EDITOR :

I first met Steve Hall in 1977 when I was in 3rd grade at Little Flower School and Steve joined 2ndgrade. Steve and I were in school together through 1987 when I graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken. Following my service in the U.S. Coast Guard I worked at the MD State Medical Examiner’s Office as a forensic investigator and ran into Steve at the Citgo in Leonardtown (1993). He asked me what I was doing and I told him about the forensic job. Steve eagerly shared, “That’s what I want to do!”

Steve began his career at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a Correctional Officer in 1994…he’s been promoted through the ranks, obtaining the rank of Captain in 2010. He’s commanded the Patrol Division and most recently the Special Operations Division, where he enjoys the challenges of one of the most diverse and demanding divisions within the Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Hall was nominated and attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico. He recently completed the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management in Policing. He’s completed the Maryland Police Training Commission Leadership Challenge and received the session’s Outstanding Leader Award.

Captain Hall attended the Leadership Southern Maryland class in 2018 and continues to volunteer to further that program along. Twenty-eight (28) years of service later, he has worked his way through the Sheriff’s Office and its ranks – serving, supervising and collaborating with every division in the agency. He has held a command level position for the past twelve (12) years. Part of excellent leadership is understanding and serving in the positions you are tasked to lead; Steve has worked his way through the ranks and understands and respects every position within the SMC Sheriff’s Department.

For over two (2) decades I have witnessed Steve serving as an active church member (St. Michael’s) as a lector and Communion server. He and his wife Faith have raised two young men who are excellent examples in our community.

Steve completely understands the roles and responsibilities of the SMC Sheriff; he possesses twenty-eight (28) years of experience, beginning as a patrolman leading up to his current position as Captain.

Are we looking for a drastic change in policing or are we enjoying the experiences of a great Sheriff like Tim Cameron of which Steve Hall is an excellent protégée? I’m thinking the latter, and that is why I am voting for Steve Hall on July 19th; experience, community and integrity matter. Steve Hall for Sheriff 2022!

Tom Jarboe

Former St. Mary’s County Commissioner

District-1