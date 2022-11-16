Foundation 4 Heroes Is Giving Away An Awesome Christmas Gift

CALIFORNIA, Md. – This Christmas, the Foundation 4 Heroes is looking to donate an awesome gift to a special child. Imagine cruising the sidewalks in style in this luxurious, battery-operated, environmentally-friendly vehicle.

The vehicle comes with everything you need to complete your very own children’s electric car and will arrive unassembled in a big box. Assembly is fairly easy and you can pimp your ride with their stickers or your own.

Car MSRP is $800 and does not come with an extended warranty or free oil changes.

Product Dimensions: 51in x 32 in x 29 in

✅ Product Weight: 75 lbs

✅ Max Rider Weight: 100 lbs

✅ Charge Time: 8 hours

✅ Run Time: 60 Minutes

✅ Low Speed: 3 mph

✅ Max Speed: 55 mph, just kidding, 5 mph

✅ Age Range: 3-7 years old

Enter by emailing info@f4heroes.com, or by mailing Foundation 4 Heroes at 23127 Three Notch Road, California, MD 20619. Tell us about this special youngster. We would like this to go to a family who needs some positivity, a child who has battled illness or adversity or has been a superhero to others by being kind and thoughtful.

Anyone in St. Mary’s County, Charles County and Calvert County may enter and a winner will be selected or drawn from the finalists. Nominations can come from family members, teachers, friends, etc. We will do this live. Please enter by 12/15/2022. You can either pick up the car or we will deliver it.

This Peg Perrigo vehicle was donated by Tractor Supply in Charlotte Hall, MD.

The Foundation 4 Heroes is a local 501c.3 nonprofit organization started by Dr. Jay M. Lipoff, that has had the opportunity to visit 1000s of children and Veterans for over 8 years.

Traveling to many community and states, these superhero volunteers’ mission is to bring gifts, inspiration and smiles to patients of all ages in hospitals, visit schools to teach children how to be a hero and about bullying, and find ways to honor and thank Veterans for their courage, service and sacrifice.

They have also been working with local law enforcement to assist their commitment to establish and foster open communications, better relationships and a feeling of pride and community with the residents these brave heroes protect and serve.