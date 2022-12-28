Free Child Seat Installation On January 12th In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Is your child safety seat installed correctly? Not Sure? Are you about to become a parent?

Let a National Certified Child Safety Seat technician teach you how to install your seat correctly and safely.



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and its community partners are hosting another free child safety seat installation event.

Deputies and trained staff will install child safety seats on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad at 21685 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, next to the Lexington Park Library.

The installation event runs from 3pm to 6pm. Appointments are preferred, but drive-ups will be accepted up until 5:30 pm.

Sign up for an installation appointment at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054caba729a3f49-january#/