LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) continues to offer free mulch for residents to pick up from the St. Andrew’s Landfill.

Mulch is available for residents to pick up between the hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, as supply allows. The St. Andrew’s Landfill is closed on Sundays.

Residents are reminded that they are responsible for the loading and delivery of the free mulch at and from the landfill. Please bring a shovel, pitchfork, or similar hand tool to load the mulch and a tarp to cover the load, if necessary.

More information is available by calling DPW&T at (301) 863-8400. Additional recycling and solid waste program information is also available online at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/dpw.