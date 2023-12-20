WALDORF, Md. – Tis the season to get into the holiday spirit here in Southern Maryland! Every week The ArtsFam Podcast will be providing a list of all of the fun things you can do this weekend right here in SoMD. Without further ado, here we go!

Ugly Sweater Party Trivia Night

Where? Social Coffeehouse at 41658 Fenwick Street Leonardtown, MD

When? December 21st

What to Expect? A fun trivia night hosted by SOMD Trivia with an ugly sweater contest and a happy hour menu.

Lights on the Bay

Where? Sandy Point State Park at 1100 E College Parkway Annapolis, MD

When? December 21st

What to Expect? A two-mile scenic drive along the Chesapeake Bay with about 70 animated and stationary light displays.

Christmas Photos & Petting Zoo

Where? Annemarie Sculpture Garden at 13470 Dowell Road Solomons, MD

When? December 23rd

What to Expect? In addition to the photos and petting zoo, there will also be the full light display on site.

Christmas on the Farm

Where? Foxfire Farm at 15400 Baden Naylor Road Brandywine, MD

When? December 22nd

What to Expect? Feeding horses, a hot chocolate bar, light displays, smores kits, and more!

Santa’s Workshop Candle Making Experience

Where? St. Charles Towne Center at 11110 Mall Circle Waldorf, MD

When? December 23rd

What to Expect? A custom candle making experience.

Paint Your Pet!

Where? The Greene Turtle at 6 St Marys Avenue La Plata, MD

When? December 27th

What to Expect? An opportunity to pet a hand drawn picture of your pet with artist Katie Detrich.

Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit

Where? St. Clement’s Island Museum at 38370 Point Breeze Road Coltons Point, MD

When? Through January 1st

What to Expect? A holiday themed exhibit with Barbie, American Girl, classic trains, and more!

The BayNet Holiday Cheer Photo Contest

When? Contest closes on December 22nd

When? Contest closes on December 22nd

What to Expect? Snap a picture of you and your loved ones enjoying holiday festivities. The winner of the contest will receive a social media shoutout and a $25 visa gift card.

In this week’s episode of The ArtsFam Podcast, hosts Lindsey Pommerenck and James LePore sat down with *drum roll* Santa Clause! Several topics were covered throughout the two part interview. The first part was an interview with Santa about his favorite cookies, what Mrs. Clause has been up to, and more. Part two peeled back the mystique of the mythic figure and gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become the jolly old fellow. Topics included the Santa Academy, the most heartwarming moments of being Santa, the funniest parts of the job, the origins of Santa Clause, and more! To enjoy this interview, check out the video at the top of this article!

Join us next Wednesday on The ArtsFam Podcast, and every Wednesday thereafter for a new episode with a brand new list of fun things to do in SoMD and a different guest!

