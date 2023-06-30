Funeral Arrangments Announced For Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – The Visitation for Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach will be held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, July 5th, at 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm This will be followed by Prayers and Fireman’s Prayers at 7:00 p.m.

On Thursday, July 6th, the funeral will take place at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department at 10:00 a.m. and is expected to last approximately two hours. The precession will then move from Hollywood to Pax River Co. 2 to Bay District Co.3. Following Great Mills Road to Rt 5 to Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department ending at Charles Memorial Gardens. The Interment at Charles Memorial Gardens will be PRIVATE.

Departments wishing to send fire apparatus to be part of Firefighter Brice Trossbach’s funeral procession are requested to contact Chief Mike Clark at 301-399-9722 by Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Please note that this is only for departments who wish to send apparatus for the procession, not for those filling in.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Brice Trossbach during this difficult time.