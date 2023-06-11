German Delegation Visits Charles County To Strengthen Sister City Partnership

Mayor Matthias and his son taking a ride in Tower #3

WALDORF, Md. – A Walldorf, Germany delegation is currently visiting Charles County, Maryland, to reinforce the sister city partnership between the two communities. The delegation, led by Walldorf Mayor Matthias Renschler and members of the Walldorf City Council, aims to enhance cultural awareness, explore collaboration opportunities, and establish connections with the local business community. This visit is a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between Walldorf, Germany, and Waldorf, Maryland, which was formalized in June 2001.

The delegation’s visit on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, took them to various locations throughout Charles County. The day’s itinerary includes meetings at the Charles County Government Building in La Plata, North Point High School in Waldorf, the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, and the Historic Old Waldorf School.

During these engagements, the delegation interacted with Charles County Commissioners, members of the Southern Maryland Delegation, State of Maryland elected officials, representatives from the Economic Development Department, and local business community members.

In addition, the delegation got a tour of Fire #3 led by Asst. Chief Kenny Levy and County Fire Chief Mark Kaufmann where gifts were exchanged, ride on the aerial truck, great dialogue had by all in attendance. While at North Point High School the delegation spoke with two of our graduating cadets, asked questions and thanked the North Point High School Culinary students for the wonderful lunch they provided.

Chief Kaufmann and Chief Levy exchanges “stories” about both departments WVFD Deputy Chief Turner showing the life saving tools to the A/C from Walldorf Germany Shirt exchanges with the volunteers and fire officials from Walldorf Germany Director Mrs. Robertson-Slagle of Economic Development and her team headed the visit around the county offering some insight on the events of the day