Getaway Driver Sentenced To 30 Months For Involvement In Robbery At Walgreen's Pharmacy

Samuel Alston Spence

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On March 6, 2023, Samuel Alston Spence, 28, of District Heights, Maryland, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a 2022 robbery of the Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Prince Frederick.

Judge Andrew S. Rappaport of the Calvert County Circuit Court suspended 12½ years of the sentence, leaving Spence to serve 2½ years in the Maryland Division of Corrections. Spence will be on 5 years of supervised probation upon release.

On July 14, 2022, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walgreens for a report of a robbery in progress.

They quickly located and detained two suspects inside the store. A third suspect, Spence, was located a short distance away.

He admitted to being the driver of the getaway car.

Calvert State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner for his handling of this case. He also wishes to commend the Deputies who arrived on the scene within 90 seconds of the initial robbery report, particularly Deputies Bradley and Shoemaker.

Their swift action led to the apprehension of the suspects and helped to keep the community safe.