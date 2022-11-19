BOWIE, Md. – Buying multiple tickets with the same numbers for the same drawing is just part of the Lottery playing routine for a lucky a Prince George’s County resident.

The day before he won $300,000 on six Pick 5 tickets, he played 20 tickets and didn’t win.

“I contributed to the well being of the State of Maryland,” said the winner, who said he was feeling lucky the day he bought the six Pick 5 tickets for the Nov. 16 midday drawing.

The retiree played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers.

“I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the grandfather of three recalls. He then phoned his wife, who was in her car in a parking lot waiting to pick up the grandkids. The Mitchellville couple reunited at home to review the winning number — 42188 — and the tickets. “I said, ‘Who’s the man now!’” the husband joked to his wife, who laughed and said she can no longer say, “What are you good for” since he’s good for $300,000!

They plan to pay off their home mortgage with the winnings and put the rest of the windfall into the bank.

The Prince George’s County business that sold the lucky ticket is among our player’s favorite Lottery retailers.

For its role in selling six $50,000-winning Pick 5 tickets, Express Mart located at 15709 Hall Road in Bowie earns six $500 bonuses from the Lottery for a total of $3,000.