Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan ordered the United States Flag and Maryland Flag be lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset on the day of interment (not yet known).

This action is in honor of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, who died in the line of duty on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Hilliard was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend a fugitive. Hilliard served his community for 16 years and is survived by his wife and three children.

Hilliard’s family, friends, and brothers and sisters in law enforcement are in our thoughts and prayers.