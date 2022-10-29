Gov. Hogan Receives Inaugural Marlene A. Malek Public Service Award From Friends Of Cancer Research

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan received the inaugural Marlene A. Malek Public Service Award from the Friends of Cancer Research during the organization’s 26th Anniversary Reception and Dinner at The Hay-Adams in Washington, D.C.

In receiving the award, the governor shared the story of his diagnosis and treatment, and talked about the state’s cancer initiative to accelerate cures and treatments.

“I want to sincerely thank my dear friend Marlene Malek, Ellen Sigal, and everyone at the Friends of Cancer Research—this is truly an incredible honor to have been chosen to receive the first ever Marlene A. Malek Public Service Award,” said Governor Hogan. “Through our Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative, we are harnessing the power and the capacity to produce the talent, the tools, and the treatments that will help us make decades worth of progress in just a matter of years and to make the State of Maryland a powerhouse at the forefront of the nation’s efforts to defeat this dreadful disease.”

In June 2015, a little less than five months after taking office, Governor Hogan was diagnosed with aggressive Stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He underwent aggressive, 24-hour chemotherapy, multiple surgeries, spinal taps, scans, drug therapies, and other procedures. In November of that year, he announced that he was 100% cancer free and in complete remission.

“Thanks to a wonderful hospital, an incredible team of doctors and nurses, and a lot of prayers, I am incredibly grateful to be standing here with you tonight 100 percent cancer free, in complete remission, and feeling stronger than ever,” said Governor Hogan. “Over the course of my own treatment, I met so many amazing fellow patients and their families, who were fighting tougher battles than my own. Their optimism, courage, and positive energy was my inspiration. It was because of them that I pledged that as long as I was governor and long after that, I would continue to raise awareness and to encourage research that will one day lead to a cure for this terrible disease.”

Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative. In March, Governor Hogan announced a new Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative to expand and accelerate cancer detection, screening, prevention, treatment, and research in the state. The State of Maryland has committed $216 million in investments as a down payment to jumpstart this far-reaching initiative to save lives.

In the spring, the governor took part in groundbreakings for the first-ever comprehensive cancer center in Prince George’s County, and the new home of the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore City.