Gov. Moore And Lt. Gov. Miller Reinforce Administration’s Commitment To Keeping Marylanders Of All Faiths Safe From Hate Crimes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In an effort to reinforce the administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Marylanders of all faiths, Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller yesterday met with Muslim community leaders, educators, parents, and students at the Islamic Society of Baltimore. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. and Islamic Society of Baltimore President Hasan Hammad joined the governor and lieutenant governor. Last week, Lt. Gov. Miller visited the Beth El Congregation of Baltimore to attend evening Shabbat service and meet with congregation members.

Following are excerpts from Governor Moore’s remarks as prepared:

“For many, the difficulties of these weeks have felt like the continuation of a seemingly ever-present pain. We are living through a moment when thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians and Israelis are suffering and grieving, both overseas and at home. We are living through a moment when Muslim and Jewish Americans are feeling unsafe in their own skin, even if they’re at school or at a mosque. We are living through a moment when the FBI has reported an increase of hateful rhetoric. We are living through a moment when people everywhere, of every faith and background, need healing, support, understanding, and love.”

“In Maryland we do not—and we will never—tolerate hatred. Not toward Muslims. Not toward Jews. Not toward Christians. Not toward anyone. Now is the time for us to stand together in love and community.”

“We must address the bigotry that continues to permeate our society and turn away from the divisive rhetoric. We must turn toward deeper love and understanding within our communities. We must be able to walk in the shoes of others, understand their pain, and ask them to understand ours. By being able to embrace the humanity of others, we are showing a full understanding of God’s love.”

Following are excerpts from Lieutenant Governor Miller’s remarks as prepared:

“We are currently witnessing a humanitarian crisis—people are attempting to bury their loved ones as they themselves live in a state of constant fear for their own lives. Outside of the Middle East, we have seen how this violence has given rise to division and acts of hatred and violence directed towards both Muslim and Jewish communities.”

“In just the last few days, we’ve seen a synagogue in Berlin firebombed, and in Chicago, a man murdered a 6-year-old Palestinian boy and seriously wounded his mother in a sickening act of pure, pure hatred. These actions lack any shred of humanity. And we cannot allow that hate to seep into our homes, our kitchen tables, our schools, and our communities.”

“As lieutenant governor of the most diverse state on the East Coast, I bear witness every day to the magnitude of respect and compassion that Marylanders have for one another. And as chair of Maryland’s Interfaith Council, I have seen the ability of individuals—imams, rabbis, and pastors—from across the state to come together to address the common challenges we all face. There is always more that unites us than divides us. May we always be united in the pursuit of peace and freedom.”

Marylanders are encouraged to help combat hate in their communities: If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1

If you witness or experience a hate crime or hate incident, you can make a report by dialing 1-800-492-TIPS

For concerns related to schools, dial 1-833-MD-B-SAFE