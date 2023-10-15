Gov. Moore Joins Pete Buttigieg At Prince George’s Community College In Support Of Job Opportunity Expansion Funding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On October 11, 2023 Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg at Prince George’s Community College to announce funding for the Commercial Driver’s License program, highlighting President Joseph R. Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s job opportunity expansion. Governor Moore and Secretary Buttigieg were joined by former United States Congressman Patrick Murphy (D-PA) and Prince George’s Community College External Affairs, Communications, and Advancement Vice President Dr. Sherrie A. Johnson to highlight investments in the future of the trucking industry in Maryland and across the country.

“Our administration is committed to investing in community colleges because our community colleges open new avenues for success for all, not just for some,” said Gov. Moore. “Today, we celebrate the important investment of the Prince George’s Community College Commercial Driver’s License program and we celebrate an economy that offers on-ramps to success and opportunity.”

Governor Moore and Secretary Buttigieg learned firsthand about the community college’s Commercial Driver’s License program, which received a $173,640 Department of Transportation Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training grant for FY23. The award will support recruitment and enrollment of qualified students and members of underserved communities in the college’s Commercial Driver’s License program.

“I often remind people that if you enjoyed the food you had for breakfast this morning, the clothes that you’re wearing right now, or the phone in your pocket, that you have a whole bunch of truck drivers to thank for getting it to you,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “That’s why we’re so proud of this program, which is awarding millions of dollars to community colleges around the country to provide no-cost training to veterans and their family members.”

The Commercial Driver’s License programs at Prince George’s Community College train and test students to obtain their Class A or Class B Commercial Driver’s License. Student driver-trainees become proficient in basic vehicle operation, safe operating procedures, advanced operating procedures, vehicle systems, and hours of service and other non-driving activities.

Last month, Governor Moore joined President Biden at Prince George’s Community College in support of key investments to grow the economy, and announced $17.4 million in funding for adult education. Maryland will direct $9.5 million in support from the U.S. Department of Education and $7.9 million from the Maryland Department of Labor. All 16 Maryland community colleges, two local K-12 school systems, three community-based organizations, one public library system and the state correctional education system will receive the funding.

More information on the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in Maryland can be found here.